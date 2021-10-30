One-Punch Man Flashback Explores Bang’s Surprising Past

One-Punch Man explored Bang’s surprising past with a flashback in the newest chapter! With the war between the Hero and Monster Associations reaching its climax in the latest chapters of the series, fans have been especially curious to see how the fight between Bang and his former pupil Garou shakes out. With Garou evolving into a monstrous new form following his final stint with the monsters, Bang has stepped to the plate in an attempt to take down his former student once and for all (even when facing off against this powerful new form).

With the fight between the two continuing with the newest chapter of the series, it’s revealed that Garou has quickly picked up all of the techniques that Bang was trying to keep hidden from him. There’s a chance, however, that Bang could defeat Garou if he uses a technique he seemingly refuses to revisit because of what it represents about his past. As the newest chapter of the series dives further into his past, fans got a surprising look at how Bang used to be as a young fighter.

Chapter 148 of the series continues the fight between Garou and Bang, and Garou prepares a stance for the Fist of Exploding Heart, Liberation, which is revealed to be a forbidden art that Bang had locked away. Garou had been able to pick it up just by looking at some scrolls for the technique, and was able to replicate it within a single reading. But knowing that he has this ability, Bang realizes that it’s even more crucial for him to stop his former student before he can make even more dangerous attacks.

It’s revealed in a flashback that Bang used to be an arrogant thug that sent many other fighters to the hospital. He had only desired to use his strength for his own pleasure, but his brother Bang soon set him straight by beating some sense into him. With this loss, Bang sought to reshape his life and thus opened a dojo, became a hero, and trained strictly in defensive arts in an effort to prove to his brother to change.

Now that Bang is fighting against his former student, his past has come to the forefront even more so than before. That means it's all the more important to take him out once and for all.