One-Punch Man Cliffhanger Sets Up Surprising End to Saitama vs. Garou Fight

One-Punch Man has finally reached the climax of the long running Human Monster saga with its latest chapters, and the newest chapter of the series is setting the stage for quite the surprising end of the fight between Saitama and Garou. The Viz Media release of Yusuke Murata's take on ONE's original webcomic has finally gotten to the final moments of the longest running saga of the manga to date, and Garou and Saitama have finally kicked off their first real fight after several confrontations in the past had teased their final confrontation. Now it might end in a more surprising way than expected!

As the fight between Saitama and Garou first began, Saitama began to wonder why Garou seemed to be carrying himself as a villain despite the fact that much of his deeds are resulting in moves that are helping people instead. The fight continues to only get more intense in the newest chapter as Garou transforms into a more monstrous state than ever before, but the end of the newest chapter sees Saitama take over the pace as he plans to actually talk with Garou and get to the bottom of why the villain is acting the way he really is.

(Photo: Shueisha)

Chapter 162 of One-Punch Man sees Garou kick up the intensity as despite all of his powerful attacks, nothing seems to land on Saitama or hurt the hero in any significant way. The monster continues to wonder whether or not there can be other options to take down Saitama, but it increasingly becomes clear that he'll fail to beat Saitama. It's then that Garou decides to die at Saitama's hand, but instead Saitama rebukes this as they sit down in a run down house and decide to talk it all out and get to the heart of why Garou thinks he's a monster.

But the odd thing about the end of this chapter is that there are reports that Murata had released a completely different version of this chapter for fans in Japan. It updated not only how this fight went out, but also ends in a completely different kind of way. This chapter has yet to get an official English language release, so until then, this is setting up to be quite the wild end for such a long awaited climax.

What do you think? How do you feel about the fight between Saitama and Garou so far? What do you think of the way this chapter comes to an end?