New One-Punch Man Chapter Gets Delayed Again

If there is one fandom on edge in the World of Anime right now, it is One-Punch Man. The series stirred up fans the other day when big news from Hollywood went out confirming Saitama's live-action future. The reveal took plenty by surprise with many hoping the manga would distract them from startling news, but that didn't happen as planned. After all, the manga has been delayed once again, but it shouldn't be gone for long!

Unlike so many other delays, this new chapter has not been pushed back due to the ongoing pandemic. The novel coronavirus may have stopped Weekly Shonen Jump from going live this week, but it seems a production issue is the only thing holding back the new chapter of One-Punch Man.

The creator behind the One-Punch Man manga hit up fans to share the news not long ago. Yusuke Murata reached out, apologizing to fans for the long wait and asking them to show a little more patience.

"I've kept you waiting! The new chapter of One-Punch Man was scheduled to be uploaded today, but the manuscript has not been finished yet. I am sorry, but please wait a little while longer," the artist said.

The waiting game for One-Punch Man has been hard on fans, but they agree Murata needs all the time he wants. The artist is not known to let down readers of One-Punch Man with his insanely good artwork, and that will sure not change this chapter. If the manuscript took longer than usual to pen, that is fine. There is no telling how the pandemic has impacted the manga's approval system, so fans are happy to be getting the chapter at all. Some fans have not been so lucky, so the One-Punch Man family is counting its blessings.

Does this delay surprise you? Or did you see it coming after the manga's live-action plans were announced? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

