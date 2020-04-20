One-Punch Man Fan Goes Viral After Training Like Saitama for 100 Days

When you have body goals and love anime, you might hit the gym up with Son Goku in mind. The fighter is nearly unbeatable, but there is another hero out there who is even more impressive. One-Punch Man introduced Saitama, the strongest fighter in existence, years ago. The parodic series isn't shy about poking fun at anime's shonen genre, but the exercise routine which Saitama subscribes to did come in handy for one fan recently.

After all, the novel coronavirus has yet to let up on its global hold, and that means people from all over are sheltering in place to contain its spread. With billions on lock down, it can be harder than ever to get in a good workout, but anime fan Mane Yousuf showed anyone can beat the odds by finishing up his own One-Punch Man workout challenge.

As reported by Men's Health, the Youtuber decided to train like Saitama for 100 days after watching the anime. One-Punch Man prompted Saitama to take up a daily workout regimen involving 100 pushups, sit-ups, and squats with a 10km run to wrap things up. This grueling workout is done 365 days a year with no breaks, and it helps Saitama become so powerful he can K.O. any opponent with a single punch.

Yousuf might not be that strong, but his adherence to Saitama's workout certain changed his body. The fan said he started out the challenge by halving this exercise to improve his conditioning. The workout was more manageable then, but Yousuf still struggled as he sprained his ankle 20 days in, but things began to get easier afterwards.

"The workouts had started to get a little easy, so I started to make them more difficult," Yousuf admitted around the 40-day mark.

By the end of the ordeal, Yousuf had gained some impressive definition in his torso, and it would make Saitama happy to hear. The Youtuber admits he's glad to have done the challenge, but the physical fitness he gained from this workout isn't nearly as valuable as the perseverance he acquired.

"The challenge has changed me mentally more than it has physically," the Youtuber continued, revealing the greatest reward he got from this One-Punch Man challenge.

"Prior to this challenge, I was in this place of uncertainty and doubt... I had never committed to anything for such a long period of time. I'd always had that burst of passion to pick up a new hobby or pick up a new challenge, but I never really had the guts to follow through and complete it."

