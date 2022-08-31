One-Punch Man Sets Up New Arc With Major Hero Roster Shake Up

One-Punch Man has finally brought the massive and sprawling Human Monster saga to an end, and the newest chapter of the series is setting up the next major arc of the series with some major shake ups to the Hero Association roster! The Human Monster arc was the longest arc in Yusuke Murata's illustrated take on ONE's original webcomic series to date, so there needs to be enough time spent exploring the immediate fallout of just everything that ended up happening. With the final fight ending with the previous chapter, it's time for the heroes to get ready for what's to come next.

Following Saitama's defeat of Garou with a punch that broke through time and space to finally land in just the right way, Garou is now at a loss as to how to proceed. He's now on the path to reforming himself following his actions as the Hero Hunter, and it seems that part of that plan for his future is to quite literally following in his old master Bang's footsteps and becoming a hero himself. The newest chapter gets ready for the next arc by not only retiring Bang from action as Silverfang, but setting up Garou as the next generation of the Silverfang hero moniker.

#OnePunchMan #OPMSpoilers

-

-

-

-

The series is moving beyond the Garou saga with Silverfang’s retirement! Garou’s taking his spot instead! Some big changes for the heroes heading into the new arc! pic.twitter.com/U3JHChTpt3 — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 31, 2022

Chapter 168 of One-Punch Man picks up some time after Garou lost to Saitama, and it's revealed that Bang actually found Garou at an old training spot he had told him about years ago. Thinking that his former pupil wanted to be found in this way, the two of them are now back on their old path of training together. The investigation into his damage has ended, and with no parents or other family in sight, Bang takes it upon himself to take him under his wing again, and Garou agrees because he wants to spar with his former teacher again in order to find his own style.

It's then revealed that while all of this is happening, Bang has officially retired from the Hero Association. In his place will be Garou as the second generation Silverfang, but it's something the association doesn't want to tell the other heroes just yet after everything he's done. But regardless, his strength is going to be necessary in order to survive what's coming next as there are still godly level threats and other beings out there left to fight.

How do you feel about Garou becoming a hero in One-Punch Man? What do you think it means for the future? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!