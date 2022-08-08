One-Punch Man Evolves Saitama's Power to Godly New Level

One-Punch Man has finally brought the fight between Saitamaand Garou to an end, and the newest chapter of the series has evolved Saitama's power to a surprisingly godly new level it never reached before! Yusuke Murata's illustrated version of ONE's original webcomic has been working its way through the Human Monster Saga for nearly eight years to this point, and while the Monster Association really took the focus of it for a while, things have pared back down to a final fight between Saitama and Garou. As one would expect from all of the build up, it's also provided Saitama's first real challenge.

With the Human Monster Saga finally reaching its climax, Saitama and Garou's fight has been pushing the boundaries of space and quite literally time the stronger the both of them get. Because Garou's god level power made him easily adaptable to Saitama's attacks, and Saitama's easily picking up each technique that he sees, the two of them kept getting stronger as the fight continued. This was then taken to a huge new level as Saitama has advanced one final time to become a god that can transcend time with his punches.

Saitama has now gotten so strong that just his sneeze wipes out half a planet lol pic.twitter.com/w3yurEDfWK — Nick Valdez (@Valdezology) August 3, 2022

Chapter 166 of One-Punch Man saw Garou launch his final best efforts against Saitama, only for the hero to come back and counter each of them in a much stronger way. It was then explained that while no one had recognized his strength before, fighting an opponent on an equal playing field had stirred Saitama's emotions so much that he was growing at an exponential rate. Garou started to take notice, but Saitama was growing so fast that he was reaching a level of strength that no one else could even recognize the true range of his abilities.

Then with Garou admitting his loss to Saitama, he then urges the hero to learn one final technique by copying his borrowed god abilities. Saitama then is able to quickly despite the evil god pushing back, and he and Garou form a special new technique that actually sends the hero back in time to before his final fight with Garou began and he collided with the past villain with his new strength. So he ends up winning with not a punch, but with a "zero" punch that landed before he even threw it.

Now that he's defeated Garou, Saitama has truly become a god. How do you feel about the hero's new level of power? What do you think it means for the future fights coming his way?