‘One Punch Man’ Creator Shares New Character Sketch

One Punch Man is a series known just as much for its comedy as its action, and the original creator ONE, has a humor all of his own. Even when he goes through the effort of creating new characters for his webcomic series, he can’t help but make sure they look cool and super funny at the same time.

His latest artwork features a new character for One Punch Man, though some fans are speculating that he just drew up the piece to celebrate 2018, the year of the Dog in the Chinese Zodiac.

Either way, fans would be happy to see the new character, especially given its humongous size.

As you can see in the piece, the new character is a cutely drawn dog, but ONE increased the humor level to the max by increasing the dog’s size to the max as well. Other fans speculate it could signal a return for Monster Dog, given the updated style of its look in comparison to the hilariously blase and tiny Saitama walking it.

Illustrator for the Weekly Shonen Jump version of the series, Yusuke Murata also regularly shares art that sets the Internet on fire. He previously shared a sketch of the series’ second lead Genos in a much cooler pose to also celebrate the new chapter. Murata’s art is so great, he has also contributed to Marvel projects, even going so far as to draw an official poster for Spider-Man: Homecoming to commemorate its Japanese boxset release.

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.

VIZ Media bought the rights to distribute the manga in English, and the series was later adapted into a 12 episode anime series from Madhouse. The series first aired in Japan in 2015, and later debuted its English language broadcast on Adult Swim’s Toonami block in 2016. A second season of the series is currently in the works.