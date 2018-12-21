‘One-Punch Man’ Fans are Split Over Season 2 Trailer’s Animation

Jump Festa 2018 brought anime fans a long-awaited look at the One-Punch Man season 2 trailer, which brought us some nice looks at new and returning characters that Satima will be encountering. However, now that the season 2 trailer is out, it seems that One-Punch Man fans are divisively focused on some the more behind-the-scenes issues with season 2: namely, the new animation style!

For One-Punch Man season 2, J.C. Staff has taken over the animation from Madhouse, with the latter having received high praise for the sleek, sharp and cartoonish alternating styles of animation, which perfectly captured One-Punch Man‘s dual status as a superhero action series, and a subversion of superhero genre tropes. So, what are fans now saying about this first season 2 footage from J.C. Staff? Read below to find out…

If That’s What They Show…

Saw the new one-punch man teaser and seems to be a big artistic downgrade from season 1. And if that’s what they chose to show I don’t even want to imagine how everything else looks — Qᴜɪᴛᴏ ? (@TheQuito) December 21, 2018

As this fan points out, trailers are supposed to highlight the BEST of a show or movie, which is not a good sign, in this case…

Going Through Changes…

dont get me wrong one punch man looks good, but you can tell the style has changed. thats all i was tryna point out, but i wanna see how they handle the animation, im quite curious — josh? (@ezeagwulaa) December 21, 2018

More level-headed fans point out that the changes are noticeable, even if change doesn’t automatically equal “bad.”

So Hyped

Bro I’m so hyped!!!



One-Punch Man Season 2 PV1 https://t.co/khLcI3sKHg via @YouTube — aaron (@atotharon) December 21, 2018

Clearly some fans have no real hangups about the aesthetic choices in depicting Satima’s adventures…

Clever Marketing

Still shying away from showing any kind of scene that would demonstrate the animation quality, I see. Because when I think One Punch Man, I think standing around and talking.



Also is it just me or do the faces look weirdly long? https://t.co/QVPqY5xToH — Flip Bucket of the Blood Seal Measured in June (@HBJohnXuandou) December 21, 2018

Conspiracy theories about J.C. Staff trying to cover their own failed product are already starting to pop up…

Time Has Withered Us

Wait a whole fucking minute..

I can’t believe the first season of One Punch Man aired in 2015.

I feel fucking old rn.. — ?Triangle? (@DreieckOO7) December 21, 2018

For some fans, a lifetime has passed since One-Punch Man first aired in 2015.

Want It Now

We really gotta wait til April for one punch man s2 ? — Soup Joumou Mami (@SierrasHere) December 21, 2018

Seriously, some fans just want One-Punch Man back ASAP, no matter what he looks like.

Guarded Optimism

I’m very excited about One Punch Man Season 2… but I’m hesitant



This time around it’s being handled by a different animation team, and for whatever reason, these stills feel “off”



I can’t explain it, maybe it’s the gradient?



But nonetheless: I’m still excited

Love OPM pic.twitter.com/laAfvTE15E — Snowydkdan (@saltydkdan) December 21, 2018

The majority of OPM fans seemed to be hopeful – if only in guarded fashion. Maybe that’s the only thing we can be right now…

Spazz Reactions

People who watch the trailer for one punch man season 2

See still image

“THIS IS BAD PLS GIVE IT BACK TO MADHOUSES”

….

……

………

You just see still image and about 2 sec animation movement lollllll — bakaAdrian (@bakaadrian010) December 21, 2018

This fan may be the wisest of all, in pointing out that truly, we still ain’t seen nothing yet!

Are you excited for One-Punch Man season 2? Let us know in the comments!

One-Punch Man premieres in April 2019!

For those unfamiliar with One Punch Man, the series follows Saitama, a regular working Joe who one day puts a stop to a violent villain attack. After this fight Saitama is inspired to become a hero. Training his body hard everyday, he’s eventually granted with extreme strength. Looking for a worthy opponent, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of fighting them. But every fight he gets into ends after a single punch! Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.

One Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump spin-off webcomics. Thirteen volumes of the series have been released as of this date.