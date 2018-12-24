‘One-Punch Man’ Creator Celebrates Season 2 Trailer With New Sketch

One-Punch Man recently dropped a new trailer for the second season of the series, and now fans are more hype for the new season than ever. The same can be said for the creator of the series, ONE, who shared a new sketch to celebrate.

The sketch features a hilariously modified Genos while Saitama looks on in befuddlement, something fans of the anime are all too familiar with.

The new sketch sees Genos who now has weaponized arms. One features a mace and chain, and the other a sickle. The two of them are swinging wildly around as Genos probably is gearing up to fight another major villain. But, in line with ONE’s humor in the series, Saitama is standing right behind Genos completely unsure of what’s going on. He’s just in shock and awe as Genos swings his new toys around.

Saitama often compliments Genos’ gadgets, so this must be a strange new situation to leave him speechless like this. Premiering in April 2019, One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) will handle directing duties for the season for J.C. Staff, Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs.

The voice cast for the season includes Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, Yuki Kaji as Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Aoi Yuki as Terrible Tornado, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang, Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai, Minami Takayama as Child Emperor, Tessyo Genda as Metal Knight, and Yuichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider.

Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero.