What Happened to Saitama’s Head in the ‘One-Punch Man’ Season 2 Trailer?

One-Punch Man‘s second season is one of the most anticipated anime returns of 2019, and fans recently got their first official look at the season with a new trailer debuting during Jump Festa 2019.

But with a new studio handling the series this season, fans have noticed one strange change and don’t really know how to feel about what’s happened to Saitama’s bald head in one of the shots.

While Season 1 was produced by Madhouse, the second season will be overseen by J.C. Staff (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, A Certain Magical Index) so there have been a few stylistic changes. While Saitama’s trademarked bald head is in tact, there’s a small bit of blush toward the top. Now while one single shot is not enough to worry about the entire project, it does highlight the color gradients used in the animation now.

The shots of King and Garou highlight this as well, with small blushes on their face highlighting different aspects of their face shape. It’s a stylistic choice that stands out from the first season, but it is noticeable. Then again, it’s the kind of choice that fans will most likely get used to as the season continues. It’s certainly not something fans will pay attention to during the wild action scenes of the second season.

Premiering in April 2019, One-Punch Man Season 2 will be directed by Chikara Sakurai (Naruto Shippuden episode director) will handle directing duties for the season, Yoshikazu Iwanami will serve as sound director, and Chikashi Kubota will contribute new character designs.

The voice cast for the season includes Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Hikaru Midorikawa as Garou, Yuki Kaji as Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Aoi Yuki as Terrible Tornado, Kazuhiro Yamaji as Silverfang, Kenjiro Tsuda as Atomic Samurai, Minami Takayama as Child Emperor, Tessyo Genda as Metal Knight, and Yuichi Nakamura as Mumen Rider.

Viz Media has also licensed the season for an English release, and they describe One-Punch Man Season 2 as such:

“Saitama is a hero who only became a hero for fun. After three years of “special training,” he’s become so strong that he’s practically invincible. In fact, he’s too strong—even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Now, the great seer Madame Shibabawa’s prediction about the Earth being doomed seems to be coming true as the frequency of monster incidents escalates. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama begins his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association, while Garou, a man utterly fascinated by monsters, makes his appearance.”

One-Punch Man started life as a webcomic by series creator ONE in 2009. After going viral, surpassing seven million hits in June 2012, illustrator Yusuke Murata approached ONE about redrawing the series for a release in Shuiesha’s Weekly Young Jump. The series follows Saitama, a salaryman who hates his job and one day is inspired to become a hero. Gifted with extreme strength as a result of training every day, Saitama joins the Hero Association in the hopes of finding a good challenge and become a recognized hero. Forced to wander through life increasingly bored of his supreme power, thanks to every fight ending after one punch, Saitama has become hilariously disconnected with the world of action around him.