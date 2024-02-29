One-Punch Man Season 3 Trailer Isn't What Fans Expected

One-Punch Man has released its first trailer for the third season of its anime adaptation, and anime fans are taking notice. When viewers last focused on the "hero for fun", Saitama was fighting the Monster Association while the villain Garou was joining its ranks. While the anime series has yet to confirm when the third season will arrive, it has announced the studio that will animate the next chapter of the Hero Association. With this announcement, anime fans are torn on Saitama's future.

With the first trailer for the upcoming third season, One-Punch Man has confirmed that the studio responsible for season two, JC Staff, will be returning to the franchise. The first season of the anime adaptation had Studio Madhouse introducing Saitama to new viewers, as JC Staff took the reins for the following story arc. The third season's production house was controversial among many anime fans, as many viewers believed it didn't live up to Madhouse's initial offering. Following the latest trailer, anime fans are taking their thoughts to social media.

One-Punch Man: Season 3 Trailer

If you haven't checked out the latest trailer for Saitama's next anime adventure, you can check it out below. Clearly, the next anime season will once again spend its time focusing on both Saitama and Garou, as the second season took the opportunity to spend time following the "Hero Killer" and the "Hero For Fun".

Along with the confirmation of JC Staff making a comeback, One-Punch Man's franchise released a new synopsis for season three, "After three years of "special training," he's become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong – even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association."

The synopsis continues, "One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."

What do you think of JC Staff returning to One-Punch Man for season three? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Saitama.