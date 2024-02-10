One-Punch Man Artist Confirms His Anime Studio is Not Making Season 3

One-Punch Man's second season ended in 2020, leaving fans waiting for four years to see what the anime future holds for Saitama and his fellow crime fighters. While a third season has been confirmed, little news has been released regarding the Hero For Fun's return ever since the announcement was made. While rumors have been swirling regarding which anime studio will take the reins for season three, Yusuke Murata has shot down rumors that his anime studio would be tackling Saitama's continued fight against the Monster Association.

One-Punch Man's anime adaptation was handled by two anime studios, with the first being animated by Studio Madhouse and the second handled by JC Staff. Despite the anime taking a significant hiatus, the manga has continued and moved past the fight against the Monster Association. When it comes to the last time we saw Saitama in his titular anime series, he had defeated a major member of the Monster Association but may have helped to spawn a bigger threat. The hero killer Garou has been searching for new heights of power and decided to join up with the monsters, being flown to their headquarters in one of the last moments of season two.

One-Punch Man: Who Will Tackle Season Three?

Earlier this year, One-Punch Man artist Yusuke Murata started his own anime studio. Dubbed Village Studio, the production house is planning to work on a new anime project titled Zaiyuki. Unfortunately, via his social media account, Murata confirmed that Village won't be taking on the upcoming third season, "By the way, I am not involved in the third season of One-Punch Man anime. The animation production is my own project."

Since the third season was announced, anime fans have wondered whether the anime adaptation will bring back the likes of Madhouse or JC Staff to continue One-Punch Man's hard-hitting career. Besides season three, Saitama also has a live-action movie from Sony Pictures in the works, though much like the anime's big comeback, details are few and far between.

Which anime studio would you love to see tackle Saitama's third season? What has been your favorite fight of the franchise so far? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the hero for fun.