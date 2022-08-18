One-Punch Man Fans Have Lots to Say About Season 3 Being Announced

Season Three of One-Punch Man has been confirmed. With the anime adaptation set to continue Saitama's battle against the Monster Association, while also continuing to follow the tale of the Hero Killer known as Garou, fans are taking the opportunity to share their thoughts about the upcoming return of the anime hero who hasn't met a villain that he isn't able to defeat. While the third season has been confirmed, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the anime's big comeback.

If you missed out on the official announcement for the third season of One-Punch Man, the Twitter Account for the series took the opportunity to confirm that the anime would be returning in the future to continue the story of the hero for fun who has yet to be defeated in a fight:

