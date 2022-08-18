One-Punch Man Fans Have Lots to Say About Season 3 Being Announced
Season Three of One-Punch Man has been confirmed. With the anime adaptation set to continue Saitama's battle against the Monster Association, while also continuing to follow the tale of the Hero Killer known as Garou, fans are taking the opportunity to share their thoughts about the upcoming return of the anime hero who hasn't met a villain that he isn't able to defeat. While the third season has been confirmed, there are still plenty of questions surrounding the anime's big comeback.
If you missed out on the official announcement for the third season of One-Punch Man, the Twitter Account for the series took the opportunity to confirm that the anime would be returning in the future to continue the story of the hero for fun who has yet to be defeated in a fight:
アニメ「ワンパンマン」第3期制作始動👊— TVアニメ「ワンパンマン」公式 (@opm_anime) August 18, 2022
第1期・第2期のキャラクターデザインを担当した久保田誓描き下ろし新ティザービジュアルを公開！
続報は随時公式サイト、公式SNSにて発表してまいります
サイト https://t.co/304boEx6kB
Instagram https://t.co/YO1AuDD6BG#onepunchman#ワンパンマン pic.twitter.com/9YLG0bQxJ1
Big Battles Ahead
One Punch Man season 3 is now in production and I'm so fucking hyped for it. We are finally going to see so many cool fights and moments from the manga be animated. pic.twitter.com/pr25nAKvql— nanbread (@killernan77) August 17, 2022
Happy Fans
One punch man season 3 is in production!
Man words can’t describe how happy I am 😤🍒 pic.twitter.com/TJMUwGvDRI— ゲタ帽子🇳🇱 (@Geta_Boshi_) August 17, 2022
Time To Celebrate
Still can’t believe One Punch Man season 3 has been officially announced! pic.twitter.com/22YDwWaDM6— One Punch Man (@Everything_OPM) August 18, 2022
Tears
Tears in my eyes one punch man season 3 is confirmed peak fiction coming back 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/anaokO5XMP— Johnny (@JohnnySpittin) August 17, 2022
Let The Hunting Begin
As a Dragonball fan, I personally cannot wait for One punch man season 3.#OnePunchMan #onepunchmanseason3 #DragonBallSuper pic.twitter.com/mARIeG86I5— けんのこり (@KenNokori) August 18, 2022
Unbelievable
still can’t believe one punch man season 3 got announced pic.twitter.com/cAMx6fmZ9B— ozzy – stand with 🇺🇦 (@JacquezOsiel) August 18, 2022
Time To Eat
ONE PUNCH MAN SEASON 3 CONFIRMED WE'RE EATING WELLpic.twitter.com/8McvURgmnN— Tux 📌 ENMU EDIT! 💤 (@KiraTheCatMan) August 18, 2022
One of The Boys
One Punch Man joining the 3 Seasons Crew pic.twitter.com/3OZbbjPeC7— One Peak Man Panels (@daily1punch) August 18, 2022