One-Punch Man Cosplay Creates a Friendly Neighborhood Saitama

Saitama might beat Spider-Man in a fight, but one cosplayer has decided to merge the two superheroes into one cosplay.

One-Punch Man's third season released a new trailer this year, hinting at the return of Saitama. In the upcoming anime season, the Hero For Fun will once again be butting heads with the Monster Association while sharing screen time with the Hero Killer Garou. While a release date has yet to be revealed, the anime community continues to pay homage to the all-powerful superhero in some unexpected ways, as one cosplayer has fused Saitama with your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man.

While there has never been an official crossover featuring Saitama and Peter Parker, One-Punch Man manga artist, Yusuke Murata, has long held a special place in his heart for the popular Marvel hero. So much does Murata love Spider-Man in fact that he has created countless sketches featuring Marvel's wallcrawler, along with posters for some of Spidey's recent theatrical outings in Japan. He has also created official art for Marvel comics, showing that the manga artist is more than willing to "cross the seas" when it comes to sharing his take on Spider-Man.

One-Punch Spider-Man

Instagram Cosplayer SpideyWu has created some fantastic Spider-Suits in the past. Merging Marvel's hero with anime franchises like Dragon Ball, Attack on Titan, and Hunter x Hunter, the fusion between Peter and Saitama is one to check out by clicking below.

To get fans hyped for the upcoming third season of One-Punch Man's anime, here's how production house J.C. Staff breaks down the next journey of Saitama and Garou, "After three years of "special training," hes become so strong that he's practically invincible. In fact, he's too strong – even his mightiest opponents are taken out with a single punch. Alongside Genos, his faithful disciple, Saitama performs his official hero duties as a member of the Hero Association."

The synopsis continues, "One day, monsters claiming to be from the Monster Association suddenly appeared, taking a child of Hero Association executive as a hostage. The S-class heroes gather and plan a raid on the Monster Association hideout to rescue the hostage. Meanwhile, Garou, a "human monster" who was taken by the Monster Association during a battle with the heroes, awakens in the Monster Association hideout."

What do you think of this fusion between manga and comic books?