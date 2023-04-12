Oshi no Ko Premieres With Episode 1: Watch

It is here! After a long wait, Oshi no Ko has gone live, and the idol anime is taking fans for a loop. Today marked the show's 90-minute premiere over on HIDIVE, and if you have not watched the new series, we cannot recommend the long-awaited series enough.

After all, Oshi no Ko is a series that will make fans whip their heads back and forth thanks to all its twists. From the very beginning, Oshi no Ko ropes in audiences with glamorous visuals and bright colors. But as the series continues, we get a firsthand look at how seedy the life of an idol can be. Oshi no Ko presents fans with plot twists like those in Puella Magi Madoka Magica, but they are mixed with the aesthetic of Uta no Prince-sama.

And again, you will want to go into the new anime series blind. Oshi no Ko is not what you'd think from the tin. Its secrets are worth experiencing blind, and studio Doga Kobo does the Oshi no Ko manga justice with its big premiere.

Now for those who need to know what's going on, well – Oshi no Ko debuted in April 2020 under Aka Akasaka, the creator of Kaguya-sama: Love Is War. The Shueisha title tells the story of twins Ruby and Aqua who are born to a popular idol named Ai Hoshino. When the series begins, we follow Ai as she prepares for birth, and her gynecologist is murdered before being reincarnated as her child. As Aqua grows older, he and Ruby witness their mother's brutal murder as young children, and they vow to find out the murderer's identity.

And how do they do that? Well, they follow in Ai's footsteps. The twins enter the shiny idol world in Japan. As you can imagine, things get intense as the twins begin their covert mission, and the pair learn more about their late mother along the way.

Want to know more about Oshi no Ko? No sweat! You can read up on the hit series' synopsis here: "Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry-the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

