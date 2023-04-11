Trigun Stampede Exec Reveals the Anime's Biggest Disappointment

Trigun Stampede recently brought its first batch of episodes to an end, with the gunsmoke planet setting the stage for the final confrontation between the brothers, Vash the Stampede and Millions Knives. With Studio ORANGE giving anime fans a decidedly different take on Vash and his Western-style world, the series will continue with its upcoming "Final Phase". Unfortunately, the creative minds responsible for the series had a big regret when it came to bringing Vash back to the small screen following his long absence.

For quite some time since the anime was announced and Vash the Stampede's new design was highlighted, anime fans have debated whether the series was a prequel to the original series or if it was a full reboot. At this point, it's hard to argue that it's not the latter considering the very different takes on old characters, along with the killing of some villains over Trigun Stampede's first episodes. While this new series might play fast and loose with interpretations, the previews for the upcoming "Final Phase" of the anime series have given anime fans a Vash that looks far closer to his original look.

Trigun Stampede's Biggest Disappointment

Surprisingly enough, Producer Yoshihiro Watanabe, who has played a major role in the creation of Trigun Stampede shared what he believed was the biggest disappointment via his Official Twitter Account. The producer stated the following, "The biggest failure for Trigun Stampede as us producers is that we could not get around in creating 5.1ch tracks. The sound design is something we're greatly proud of but is only 2ch. People at this Stampede panel had a chance to experience a fragment of what can be possible with the theater environment. If we are able to make a chance to put Stampede in a theater environment, we would definitely want to challenge the 5.1ch. It would be entirely another experience..."

Presently, Trigun Stampede hasn't revealed when and what exactly its "Final Phase" will be. Is Studio ORANGE planning to release new episodes to cap off the series or will Vash The Stampede and company hit the big screen for its grand finale? Regardless, it seems we'll learn the answer about the future of the Humanoid Typhoon sooner rather than later.

