Oshi no Ko Creator Publishes New Story Detailing Ai's Idol Life

Oshi no Ko has officially made its anime adaptation debut as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and one of the original creators behind the series has celebrated the new anime with a special story digging into more of Ai Hoshino's time as an idol! Oshi no Ko's anime premiered with an extended 90 minute first episode that introduced fans to the wild kinds of twists that we can expect to see over the course of the rest of the story, and fans quickly fell in love with the initial main character, Ai.

Ai was introduced to Oshi no Ko as a struggling idol who needs to keep her pregnancy a secret in order to continue working (and thus avoid any potential scandals), and over the course of the episode fans see as her career gets even bigger over the years of raising her kids in secret. But it also means there's quite a lot of time in Ai's actual life that's skipped over as fans watch the real main characters, Ai's twin children, grow into their own. Now a new story is helping to fill some of those gaps.

What's New in Oshi no Ko's Ai Hoshino Novel?

Kaguya-sama: Love is War series creator Aka Akasaka writes Oshi no Ko's original manga, and thus celebrated the Oshi no Ko anime premiere with a new web story titled "45510" (that you can find with Young Jump's Japanese language website here) which showcases a new side of how Ai was seen within her B-Komachi idol group that fans are introduced to in Episode 1. Thankfully there's not too much outside context beyond what was seen in the premiere, for fans worried about future spoilers, but at the same time it's yet another outside look into the darker side of Ai's time as an idol.

The Oshi no Ko web novel features an unnamed character scrolling through the internet for B-Komachi materials, and it seems like it's either someone else in the group alongside Ai, or just an obsessed fan. Either way, the subject of the story looks back on Ai's impact on the entertainment industry and is haunted by it years after the idol's death. But as fans are fully aware after that first episode, this darkness is just scratching the surface of what's next.

