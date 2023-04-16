Oshi no Ko Premiere Breaks Hearts With Post-Credits Scene

Oshi no Ko has made its anime adaptation debut with an extended 90 minute first episode, and the post-credits scene from this cinematic like premiere episode is breaking hearts all over again as it rubs some salt into the wounds. The original Oshi no Ko manga written by Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and illustrated by Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari was already a major cult hit that fans wanted to see adapted into an anime, and the first episode helps prove as to why as it goes from bright and colorful to utterly heartbreaking by the end.

Oshi no Ko Episode 1 introduces fans to Ai Hoshino, an idol who needs to keep her pregnancy a secret or lose everything she's worked for. Fans watch Ai through the first episode as she manages to keep her secret while doing better in the entertainment industry, but it all ends in quite the bloody fashion that ultimately sparks the real story for Ai's twin children (who are actually the reincarnations of two of Ai's biggest fans). And the post-credits scene for Oshi no Ko Episode 1 makes it all hit that much harder:

This was just one page of the Manga

This kinda hurts actually💔🙃 pic.twitter.com/tsdmhihZp5 — 🎶Ruhi🎶【Watch Oshi No Ko】 (@CEOofOshiNoKo) April 12, 2023

What Happens in Oshi no Ko Episode 1?

Oshi no Ko Episode 1 is the lengthy prologue to what the real story is about as the series follows Ai Hoshino's children Ruby (who is the reincarnation of a young fan of Ai who lost her life at a young age due to illness) and Aqua (the reincarnation of Ai's doctor who was also a fan, but killed before he could help with her delivery) as they try and navigate their own potential entertainment industry futures while trying to get revenge on the one who killed their mother.

It's a massive twist for those not suspecting such a bloody end to an idol based anime series, and that's what makes the post-credits scene from Oshi no Ko Episode 1 hit all the much harder. It showcases a moment where Ai Hoshino had recorded a special message to her kids when they were only turning a single year old, and she imagines the kind of bright future that they could all have together. Knowing that future won't happen, it really hits hard.

How did you feel about the post-credits scene for Oshi no Ko's first episode? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!