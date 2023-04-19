Oshi no Ko Shares Opening, Ending: Watch

The Oshi no Ko anime is now up and running as part of the new wave of anime hitting for the Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the newest episode of Oshi no Ko has now shared the official opening and ending theme sequences for the anime! Oshi no Ko has already taken over the world with its first episode as it premiered with a feature length prologue that introduced the real story kicking in from Episode 2. But that lengthy premiere also meant that fans hoping to see the opening and ending theme sequences for the anime had to wait a little while longer.

With Oshi no Ko Episode 2 now aired, this means we finally got to see the opening and ending theme sequences for the Oshi no Ko anime. The opening is titled "Idol" as performed by YOASOBI, and you can check out the creditless version of the sequence in the video above. The ending theme is titled "Mephisto" as performed by Queen Bee, and you can check out the creditless version of the sequence below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko

Directed by Daisuke Hiramaki and Chao Nekotomi for Doga Kubo with Kanna Hirayama as the character designer, Oshi no Ko stars Takeo Otsuka as Aqua and Yurie Igoma as Ruby as the central leads following Megumi Han as Ai Hoshino in the premiere episode. If you wanted to catch up with Oshi no Ko to see why the anime's been such a hit with fans already, you can now find the anime streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

How do you like the opening and ending themes for Oshi no Ko? How are you liking the new anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!