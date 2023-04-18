Oshi no Ko Episode 2 Promo Released

The Oshi no Ko anime has taken over the world following the premiere of its first episode as part of the ongoing Spring 2023 anime schedule, and now fans have gotten the first look at what to expect next with the promo for Oshi no Ko Episode 2! Kaguya-sama: Love is War creator Aka Akasaka and Scum's Wish creator Mengo Yokoyari have teamed up for the Oshi no Ko manga, which was one of the biggest series that manga fans wanted to see get the anime treatment. Following the first episode of the Oshi no Ko anime, it's not hard to see why.

Oshi no Ko Episode 1 took over the anime fandom for the big twists that revealed it's really a prologue to a much different kind of story than fans might have expected, and now we're starting to see the next step as Ruby and Aqua pursue their own entertainment industry endeavors. Teasing what's to come in Oshi no Ko Episode 2 is a promo from the anime's official YouTube channel that you can check out in action below:

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Episode 2

If you wanted to catch Oshi no Ko Episode 2 as soon as it airs in Japan, and catch up with the 90 minute first episode, you can now find the anime now streaming exclusively with HIDIVE. They tease the Oshi no Ko anime as such, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

Featuring a cast with Takeo Otsuka as Aqua and Yurie Igoma as Ruby leading this next phase of Oshi no Ko's story, now's the time to check out the anime as it could have even more massive twists ahead. But how are you liking Oshi no Ko's anime so far? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!