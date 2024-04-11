Oshi no Ko Season 2 Announces Premiere Sneak Peek

Oshi no Ko is one of the biggest anime series on the air these days, and it will not be out of commission for much longer. If you did not realize, the idol drama will make its return with season two in a few months. Now, the team behind Oshi no Ko season two is gearing up for a special sneak peek, and it will bring the drama to theaters in Japan.

Not long ago, the official X (Twitter) page for Oshi no Ko updated fans on what's to come. It turns out a special anime event will tackle Oshi no Ko on June 30th in Japan. It is there new information about the new season will come to life, and the first episode of Oshi no Ko season two will be screened for attendees.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see what Oshi no Ko will bring in season two. The anime made an impressive debut when it went live in April 2023. The show's hour-long premiere went viral thanks to its stunning twist, and Oshi no Ko only got bigger from there. From its flashy animation to its hit theme song, the idol drama became must-watch television, and now all eyes are on season two.

If you are not caught up on Oshi no Ko, the series is easy to watch. You can find the anime streaming now on HIDIVE. So for more info on the series, you can find the official synopsis of Oshi no Ko below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Ko update? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!