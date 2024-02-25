Oshi no Ko's YOASOBI Announces U.S. Concert Dates

YOASOBI, the group behind Oshi no Ko's massively popular opening theme, is coming to the United States with a special new concert! YOASOBI's popularity has exploded over the course of the last year or so as following the debut of Oshi no Ko's anime, the opening theme "Idol" has gone on to find all sorts of success in its own right. Outside of the anime, "Idol" went on to top the Billboard charts across the world and dominate the music scene in groundbreaking ways for an anime theme song. So YOASOBI has been able to take this success to new heights.

YOASOBI will be performing in the United States in a few venues later this Spring with an upcoming performance at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards and Coachella, but Crunchyroll has announced they will be hosting the group in two new dates with their first solo concert in the United States at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles on April 18th, and The Warfield in San Francisco on April 21st. Presale tickets went up earlier this week, and according to a new update unfortunately sold out in 30 minutes so fans might not get to see the concerts for themselves.

🆕LIVE IN THE USA⚡️

April 18 in LA

April 21 in SF

Our first solo concert tour in the USA!!

Let's have a great time together🤝 https://t.co/tiOWqZuWH5 — YOASOBI (@YOASOBI_staff) February 21, 2024

What's Next for Oshi no Ko?

It's yet to be revealed if YOASOBI will be recruited for the new season of Oshi no Ko, but the anime is currently gearing up to return for Season 2 of its run some time later this year. A release date or window has yet to be announced as of the time of this writing, but there is also a new live-action movie and series taking on the franchise now in the works as well. Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be streaming with HIDIVE when it premieres, and you can catch up with the first season there as well. They tease what to expect from Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

Would you want to see YOASOBI in concert if given the chance?