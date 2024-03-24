Oshi no Ko Season 2 Sets Release Window With New Trailer, Poster

Oshi no Ko is currently in the works on returning for Season 2, and the anime has finally set a Summer release window with a new teaser trailer and poster! Oshi no Ko ended its run last year as one of the most surprising new adaptation debuts of the last few years, so it was no surprise to find out that the anime would be continuing with a second season. Previously confirming that this new wave of episodes would be premiering some time this year, it's now been announced when fans can start tuning into the new episodes later this Summer.

As one of the franchises making updates as part of the Anime Japan 2024 convention this weekend in Japan, Oshi no Ko has announced that Season 2 of the anime will be premiering some time in July as part of the Summer 2024 anime schedule. While there is still no concrete premiere date as of the time of this publication, Oshi no Ko is celebrating this Season 2 update with the best look at the extended roster of characters fans will see in the new episodes. You can check out the newest teaser trailer in the video above and the newest poster for Oshi no Ko Season 2 below.

Here is the newest #OSHINOKO key visual for upcoming season!

How to Watch Oshi no Ko Season 2

Oshi no Ko Season 2 will be premiering in Japan later this July, and it will be exclusively streaming with HIDIVE alongside their debuts. You can catch up with everything that's happened in the first season with HIDIVE before the new episodes hit too. There's also a new live-action TV series and movie currently in the works for a launch later this year in Japan as well. HIDIVE teases what to expect from Oshi no Ko as such:

"When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

