Oshi no Ko Season 2 Announces Streaming Home

It seems like Oshi no Ko is already hard at work on its new season. Last year, the world watched as the idol drama went live with plenty of delicious twists. It didn't take Doga Kobo long to order a second season with help from the Oshi no Ko Production Committee. And now, we have learned where the show's second season will be streaming.

If you guessed HIDIVE as the home, you would be correct! Oshi no Ko will return to the streaming service exclusively with season two. And of course, the streaming service brought season one to fans last year both subbed and dubbed. We have no word yet on when Oshi no Ko season two will go live, but you can bet its team is working hard on the smash hit.

#HIDIVENEWS: The global smash hit series,【OSHI NO KO】returns to HIDIVE for season 2 in July! 🌟



➡️READ MORE: https://t.co/DrmkI3N51N pic.twitter.com/vDLnPte1zI — HIDIVE (@HIDIVEofficial) March 26, 2024

For those unfamiliar with Oshi no Ko, it is hard to recommend the series enough. Created by Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi no Ko is an idol series like none other. The manga debuted in April 2020 to solid reviews, and the ongoing series sparked an anime under studio Doga Kobo. As for its story, Oshi no Ko is set in a world where the idol Ai Hoshino is seen as Japan's darling. This leaves OB/GYN Gore Amamiya stunned when Ai comes to his practice pregnant. Things go wrong when Gorou is murdered mysterious and reincarnated as Ai's son. And as the series continues, the boy and his new twin sister are left to navigate the dark side of fame.

If you want to know more about Oshi no Ko, no sweat! You can read up on its official synopsis below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this Oshi no Koupdate? Are you ready for season two to go live?