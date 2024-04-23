Oshi no Ko's Yaosobi Expands U.S. Tour

Oshi no Ko took the world by storm when its anime adaptation arrived in 2023. Thanks to its mind-bending story and the animation from Studio Doga Kobo, the series was quickly renewed for a second season. Since the anime's story focuses on the darker side of the idol world, it comes as no surprise that the television series has a killer soundtrack. Musical act Yaosobi created a rocking opening theme and the band is expanding on their North American tour.

"Idol" didn't just help to introduce fans to each Oshi no Ko episode, it also became a global phenomenon even outside of the anime industry. According to Google, the anime opening theme song became the top-trending song of 2023. With this summer seeing the return of the anime series in July, it will be interesting to see what musical creations the anime adaptation is able to create as the dark series marches forward.

Yaosobi Expands Its US Tour

Yaosobi announced on their official social media account that they will be adding shows in New York and Boston to their US Tour this summer. Here's the translation of the official statement from the musical act when it comes to their upcoming performances, "Solo concerts have been scheduled for this August in New York and Boston! I'm excited about the future where we can see new scenery. Please look forward to it."

If you haven't had the opportunity to check out the anime adaptation that Yaosobi helped to skyrocket in popularity, Oshi no Ko is currently streaming exclusively on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the anime that took the world by storm, "In the world of showbiz, lies are weapons." Goro works as an OB-GYN in the countryside, a life far removed from the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, his favorite idol, Ai Hoshino, has begun her climb to stardom. The two meet in the "worst possible way," setting the gears of fate in motion! The amazing Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari team up to depict the world of showbiz from a completely new perspective in this shocking series!"

