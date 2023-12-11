Oshi no Ko Theme Song "Idol" Was the Most-Searched Song of 2023

For centuries, music has connected people from all the world. No matter the language or origin, a good song can resonate with just about anyone. In recent years, the rise of Korean pop music has proven this, and rock from Japan has been big for decades. And now, a new report from Google has confirmed its most-searched single of 2023 hails from the anime Oshi no Ko.

Yes, that is right! Oshi no Ko was a standout hit in 2023, and its theme song captivated fans all over. "Idol" by Yoasobi managed to become the most-searched song on Google this year, and that isn't surprising given the song's success.

Released in April 2023, "Idol" is an undeniably catchy song. Yoasobi put this track on the duo's EP The Book 3, and it didn't take long for "Idol" to blow up. After debuting, the song amassed 100 million views on YouTube in a month, and it went on to top the Oricon song chart. As the single grew more popular, "Idol" became the highest-charted Japanese song on the Billboard Global 2000. To date, the track has gone platinum three times on streaming, and "Idol" won big at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Japan.

According to Google's Year in Search, "Idol" was its most-searched song worldwide in 2023. It was followed by a controversial track by Jason Aldean titled "Try That In a Small Town". Shakira took third place with Bizarrap with "BZRP Music Sessions, Vol. 53" while "Unholy" took fourth place thanks to Sam Smith. And as for fifth place, the K-pop act Fifty Fifty secured its place with "Cupid" which went viral on TikTok earlier this year.

If you have not heard "Idol" just yet, you can stream the song most anywhere. As for the Oshi no Ko anime, the hit series is also available online thanks to HIDIVE. So for more information on the idol drama, you can read the official synopsis of Oshi no Ko below:

"Gorou is an ob-gyn with a life far removed from the glitz and glamour of the entertainment industry―the world of his favorite idol, rising star Ai Hoshino. But when the two are unexpectedly brought together, their fates become intertwined in ways that defy all reason. For the good doctor, it's time to stan(d) and deliver!"

What do you think about this impressive Oshi no Ko accolade? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!