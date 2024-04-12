Oshi no Ko Celebrates Anime Anniversary With New Art

Oshi no Ko easily became the biggest anime exclusive on HIDIVE, one of the streaming services that focuses entirely on the anime world. Focusing on a brutal story of a rising idol whose life is cut short, the first season managed to not only top the anime charts, but music from the anime adaptation topped the billboard charts. With the anime adaptation slated to return this July, Studio Doga Kobo is celebrating the series' one-year anniversary with new art.

Oshi no Ko first arrived as a manga from Weekly Young Jump, a publication printed by Shueisha, the company responsible for Weekly Shonen Jump. Created by writer Aka Akasaka and illustrator Mengo Yokoyari, the manga first began in 2020 but has continued to release regular chapters since its debut. One of the draws of the series has been its willingness to dive into the dark side of the idol world, which has unsurprisingly thrown some big controversy at Oshi no Ko as well.

Oshi no Ko Celebrates Its Anime Anniversary

While Ai Hoshino might have perished in a shocking moment in the anime's first episode, the story has continued through her offspring. While the first season had its fair share of shocks and surprises, season two might be aiming to take things up a notch when it lands this summer.

(Photo: Doga Kobo)

If you haven't had the chance to check out one of the biggest new anime series of 2023, Oshi no Ko currently available to stream on HIDIVE. Here's how the streaming service describes the far out take on the idol world, "When a pregnant young starlet appears in Dr. Gorou Amemiya's countryside medical clinic, he takes it upon himself to safely (and secretly) deliver Ai Hoshino's child. But on the eve of her delivery, he is slain by Ai's deluded stalker — and subsequently reborn as Ai's child, Aquamarine Hoshino! The dark underbelly of the entertainment industry threatens to dull the shine of his favorite star. Can he help his new mother rise to the top? And what will he do when disaster strikes? Based on the seinen drama manga series by Aka Akasaka and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump."

Are you hyped for the return of one of 2023's biggest anime arrivals? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Oshi no Ko.