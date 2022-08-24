Overlord Cosplay Celebrates Season 4's Success With Albedo

Overlord is now working its way through the fourth season of its anime series and readying for a full feature film debut in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is perfectly celebrating the franchise's success with Albedo! Kugane Maruyama and so-bin's original light novel series has gone on to four successful anime seasons so far, and it's been made clear by the latest episodes that Ains Ooal Gown still has quite a ways to grow with the Sorcerer Kingdom. To do so, he's going to need help from all of Nazarick's forces and borrow their power.

The first episode of the series hilariously connected Albedo with Ains in a whole new way when he snuck in her undying love for him into her character feature before being absorbed into the game. Ever since then she's become one of his biggest pillars of his worldwide takeover, and she has proven that she will do anything to help him succeed in his goals. Now artist @makiirisu on Instagram is showing off why Albedo's been such a key feature for the franchise and Nazarick as a whole with some awesome cosplay bringing her to life! Check it out below:

If you wanted to catch up with Overlord's first three seasons and catch the rest of the fourth season as it airs new episodes, you can now stream the series with Crunchyroll. They tease the new season as such, "Newly crowned Ains has big plans for his Sorcerer Kingdom, but so do his enemies. Deep in the mountains of Azerlisia lie the Dwarves' mortal enemy, a demi-human race, the Quagoa, gathered ready to invade. To make matters worse, other kingdoms conspire to overthrow the undead king! Will his vision for a utopia come to fruition? Heavy lies the crown, even for the guy with unlimited power."

The fourth season of the series features a returning staff from the previous three seasons with Naoyuki Itou returning as director for Studio Madhouse, Yukie Sagawara returning as series writer, and Satoshi Tasaki returning to provide the character designs. The main cast from the previous seasons have returned as well with Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus.

There's also a new movie in the works for the future, so what are you hoping to see from Overlord's anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!