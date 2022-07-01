New Overlord Video Recaps Series Before Season 4 Debut

The genre known as Isekai has been gaining some serious traction within the realm of anime, with the series known as Overlord standing high amongst the many series thanks in part to the original story that it places its protagonist into. Whereas series like Sword Art Online and The Rising of the Shield Hero will see their heroes placed into a magical world, Overlord takes things one step further and places our hero into a magical world where he is the villain. Now, with the fourth season of Overlord a few days away, the series has released a recap video to get fans up to speed.

Madhouse, the production studio that is responsible for such anime hits as Trigun and One-Punch Man's first season, released a new five-minute recap video that attempts to get new fans up to speed and/or act as a refresher for those who might forget the previous events which took place in Overlord:

The upcoming fourth season from Studio Madhouse will see some familiar faces returning to the anime series, including Satoshi Hino as Ains Ooal Gown, Yumi Hara as Albedo, Sumire Uesaka as Shalltear, Emiri Kato as Aura, Yumi Uchiyama as Mare, Masayuki Katou as Demiurge, and Kenta Miyake as Cocytus. Madhouse director Naoyuki Itou will return to the series as well, directing the wild events that take place within the fourth season.

If you haven't had the opportunity to dive into the world of Ains Ooal Gown and his nefarious underlings, the official description for the series reads as such:

"When a popular MMORPG is scheduled to be shut down permanently, veteran player Momonga refuses to log out. As NPCs begin to develop personalities and minds of their own he decides to put his skills to use as the game's new overlord."

The fourth season of Overlord will be arriving on July 5th, so we're only a few days away from returning to the world of Ains Ooal Gown and with the third season ending on quite the cliffhanger, we would imagine that there are more than a few fans who have been counting down the days for the series' comeback.

What are your predictions for the future of Overlord? What is your favorite series within the genre of Isekai to date? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Overlord.