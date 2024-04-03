Overlord Revisits the Anime's Biggest Moments in Special Promo

Overlord will be hitting theaters with a new movie later this year, and is giving fans a trip down memory lane with a special promo highlighting the TV series' best moments so far! Overlord's TV anime wrapped up the fourth season of the series some time ago, but had announced that rather than continuing with a potential fifth season of the series it would be coming out with its very first movie. Now that the movie is hitting theaters across Japan later this year, it's now a great time to look back at how far the anime has come since it began.

With Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom hitting theaters in Japan this Fall, it's a great time to get refreshed on how much the anime has covered in the first four seasons of the TV anime. To help fans do just that, Overlord has dropped a cool promo showing off the first four seasons of the anime and highlights its biggest moments through Ains Ooal Gown's journey to becoming the titular Overlord so far. You can check out the special recap promo for Overlord below:

What Is Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom?

Overlord: The Sacred Kingdom will be hitting Japan some time later this Fall, but has yet to confirm a concrete release date or potential international plans as of the time of this publication. If you wanted to revisit the Overlord TV anime in full, you can check out the first four seasons streaming with Crunchyroll. If you wanted to read through the novels before Overlord's movie premieres instead, Yen Press has licensed Volume 12 of the series (which the new movie adapts) for an English language release.

They describe Overlord: Holy Kingdom Arc as such, "The Sacred Kingdom has enjoyed a great many years without war thanks to a colossal wall constructed after a historic tragedy. They understand best how fragile peace can be. When the terrible demon Jaldabaoth takes to the field at the head of a united army of monstrous tribes, the Sacred Kingdom's leaders know their defenses are not enough. With the very existence of the country at stake, the pious have no choice but to seek help wherever they can get it, even if it means breaking taboo and parlaying with the undead king of the Nation of Darkness!"

