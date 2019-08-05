Overlord Season 4 Reportedly Announced

Overlord has become one of anime’s top isekai series, and fans always want more of the franchise. Recently, fans saw Overlord hit up the small screen thanks to an ambition crossover, but it seems the anime cannot be kept down for long. A new report has gone live about the anime, and it says a fourth season has been given the green light.

The report came from KSM Anime after the anime licensor took to Twitter. The German company was attending a local anime convention which hosted two creators on Overlord. It was there the publisher told fans a fourth season is on its way.

“On Saturday at the Overlord Panel, our Guests of Honor announced a fourth season of Overlord! No more information is available at this time though.”

As for who made the reveal, Kugane Maruyama and so-bin are said to have backed the statement. They are the writer and illustrator of the original Overlord light novels, and they were joined by Yukie Sugawara who does the anime’s script.

This announcement has gotten fans excited, but they are waiting to hear an official announcement from Madhouse on the topic. The studio has overseen the anime series since day one with Naoyuki Itou overseeing the show as director. The show’s third season went live last July to rave reviews, but word has been quiet on the season four front since Overlord bowed out last year.

Overlord was first created as a light novel series illustrated by Kugane Maruyama and illustrated by so-bin in 2010. Later acquired by Enterbrain and licensed for a manga by Kadokawa, the series follows Momonga, a player in the midst of the world’s biggest MMORPG on the day it shuts down. But when he gets transported into the world of the game as his player character, he decides to take over the world as the new overlord, Ains Ooal Gown. The series has been adapted into three seasons, and two compilation films.