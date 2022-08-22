Satoshi Kon's Paprika Is Getting a Live-Action Series by Birds of Prey Director Cathy Yan

It looks like the story behind one of Satoshi Kon's best films is ready to make its way to Hollywood. According to a new report, Paprika has been given the green light stateside at Amazon Studios. Deadline says Cathy Yan, the director behind Birds of Prey, will oversee the live-action series adaptation.

The report went live today as Deadline learned about the adaptation between Amazon Studios and Hivemind. Yan will both direct and act as executive producer on this ambitious adaptation. At this time, Yan's producing partner Ash Sarohia is expected to work on Paprika alongside Masi Oka and Jason F. Brown.

At this time, Deadline says Amazon declined to comment on the report.

If you are not familiar with Paprika, the story was first made in 1993 as a novel by Japanese author Yasutaka Tsutsui. The novel was then made famous worldwide after director Satoshi Kon adapted it into an anime feature. Released in 2006, the thrilling film became Kon's fourth and final movie before his untimely death. Paprika stands as one of the director's most popular titles, and it will now be translated into live-action under Yan.

As for the story itself, Paprika tells the story of a psychologist who ends up involved in a web of deadly crimes after a terrorist begins targeting the public with a device that allows them to tap into their dreams. The enterprising criminal is eventually confronted by Paprika, an alter ego made by psychologist Atsuko Chiba, who is determined to find out the terrorist's identity. And as you can imagine, things get out of control quickly in this psychological thriller.

