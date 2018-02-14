‘Persona 5 the Animation’ Reveals New Poster

Persona fans have been waiting for the release of the upcoming anime adaptation of the latest video game, and if the anime can be as great looking as the series then there will be plenty to look forward to.

What is a good indicator of whether or not the series will look great is its key visuals and posters, and by the looks of the latest release, fans should not worry Persona 5 the Animation.

Persona5 the Animation gets a gorgeous poster in NT with Ryuji and Anne. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AMFsKhX4Ld — 🎨📚 nat (@artbooksNat) February 13, 2018

The new poster for the anime series features two of the video game’s main characters, Ryuji Sakano and Ann Tamaki, as they look in the series’ famous Palaces, dungeons where players explored and defeated shadow monsters.

The style the video game is known for is on full display in this poster, and definitely makes the anime designs for the characters shine as they seem to translate great from the source.

The full voice cast for Persona 5 the Animation includes, Jun Fukuyama as the main character Ren Amamiya, Mamoru Miyano as Ryuji Sakamoto, Ikue Otani as Morgana, Nana Mizuki as Anne Takamaki, Tomokazu Sugita as Yusuke Kitagawa, Rina Satou as Makoto Niijima, Aoi Yūki as Futaba Sakura, Haruka Tomatsu as Haru Okumura, and Sōichiro Hoshi as Goro Akechi.

Persona 5 the Animation will be directed by Masashi Ishiyama (From the New World), and the game’s original producer Katsura Hashino created for the original concept. Shinichi Inotsume (Hayate the Combat Butler) will handle the scripts for the series, and Shoji Meguro, who composed the music for the original game, is returning to compose the music for the series.

This is not the first anime project Persona 5 has been given since it debuted last September. A-1 Pictures released an anime special titled Persona 5 the Animation – The Day Breakers – abroad last year. The episode covered a prologue tale to the game that detailed the history of the Phantom Thieves of Hearts.

If you are not familiar with the Persona franchise, then you have a bit to catch up on. The series is a wildly popular RPG franchise from Japan. Its fifth game is set in Tokyo and follows gamers as their self-named protagonist transfers to a new school. Gamers then awaken their Personapowers and use them to become masked vigilantes who work to stop supernatural enemies from stealing the hearts of adults.

Persona 5 is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3.