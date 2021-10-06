Platinum End Will Stream Over on Funimation





Platinum End, one of the biggest new anime series set to hit this fall, has quite the unique concept, with a young man entering into a competition to take the throne of God. The series, which originally debuted as a manga in 2015 by the creators of Death Note, Tsugumi Ohba and Takeshi Obata, will be receiving twenty-four episodes when it releases later this month, with Funimation announcing that the thought-provoking epic will also be appearing on its streaming service, whereas the series has already been confirmed to hit the library of Crunchyroll as well when it lands on October 8th.

For those who are unfamiliar with Platinum End, Viz Media offered the official description for the series as such:

“As his classmates celebrate their middle school graduation, troubled Mirai is mired in darkness. But his battle is just beginning when he receives some salvation from above in the form of an angel. Now Mirai is pitted against 12 other chosen humans in a battle in which the winner becomes the next god of the world. Mirai has an angel in his corner, but he may need to become a devil to survive.”

Funimation shared the big news on its Official Twitter Account, adding the trailer for the supernatural series that will have fans witnessing several candidates vying for the role of God as angels watch on and help in choosing the mortal who will take on the all-powerful role:

Mirai is an interesting protagonist, in that he is saved from committing suicide and placed into this tournament wherein he might have the power to change the world as he sees fit. With each of the candidates being granted insane powers in order to win the role, you can see Death Note’s influence on the outside-of-the-box franchise. While the series that originally starred Light Yagami isn’t receiving any new anime series as far as we know, it did receive a one-shot manga sequel that delivered the killer notebook into the hands of a new wielder, though this story has yet to announce whether it will be receiving an anime adaptation of its own.

How will you be checking out Platinum End when it arrives later this month? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the thought-provoking anime series.