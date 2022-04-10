Pokemon Reunites Ash and Serena with One Emotional Reunion: Watch

Pokemon has finally brought Ash Ketchum and Serena back together for a reunion with the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys, and definitely hit fans right in the chest with how it all shook out! The newest iteration of the franchise has been bringing Ash face to face with a number of friends and foes from the past throughout the series thus far, but there were still many characters left on the list that fans wanted to see again. The one at the top for many was Serena, who is at the top of many fans’ lists as a favorite traveling companion.

Pokemon Journeys has been bringing back these older characters while providing updates on how they have lived their lives since last seen in the series, and that’s why fans were especially excited to see Serena making her comeback. Returning to the anime after six long years since fans saw her traveling to the Hoenn region at the end of the X and Y series, Serena and Ash actually got to have a long awaited reunion as well. But it’s definitely not the ones fans expected, and probably heartbreaking in just how short it actually is! Check it out below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AnipokeFandom/status/1512546651654660096?s=20&t=V_AUMJu9TkgLwEK1ZuAo4A

Episode 105 of Pokemon Journeys brings Serena back not for Ash, but to actually help Chloe. When Chloe heads to the Hoenn region to meet up with Ash and Goh, she ends up scouted to participate in an upcoming Pokemon Contest. Happening upon Serena on the way, Serena opens up to Chloe and helps the young adventurer figure out a new path for herself. Serena’s much older and experienced than the version we had seen before, and she even relays some of the lessons she had learned from Ash during their time together.

It wasn’t until the end of the episode that Ash and Serena happened to spot each other. Ash didn’t recognize her at first (instead running past her), but she spots him right away. As Ash prepares to leave on a ship that’s heading out, the two soon realize their reunion has been cut short. His boat begins to leave so Ash yells at Serena about how he’s currently in the World Coronation Series, and Serena tells him that she’s also aiming to become the best at the Pokemon Contests. The two continue to cheer each other on as they head towards their dreams.

The final bit of heartbreak, however, is the reveal that Serena waved off Ash and the others until long after the sunsets. After pausing for a moment to reflect on everything, she then continues on her own journey. So while the two of them had their long awaited reunion, it’s probably not the one fans wanted to see. But what do you think? How did you feel about Ash and Serena’s long awaited reunion? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!