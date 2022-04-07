Pokemon Anime Confirms The Return of Serena

Pokemon Journeys is ready to make one of its boldest moves yet, and to no one’s surprise, fans are living for it. After all, rumors have floated for a while now suggesting Serena’s return to the anime was imminent. A new report from Japan confirmed that much was true all thanks to a special promo. And of course, the fanbase is losing its mind over the character’s long-awaited comeback.

The update comes from pokeblastnews on Twitter as they got their hands on the Pokemon Journeys promo overseas. It was there the fan page shared the news with others, and as you can see below, the promo shows Serena next to Chloe as the latter begins her quest to conquer contests across the Pokemon Universe.

HERE IT IS! 🎀🔥 #anipoke



It’s only a few images but I get the impression Serena has had the biggest character change out of all of Ash’s friends… and that includes Iris who became champion.



Her team is Delphox, Pancham, and Sylveon.



(images via @pokeblastnews) pic.twitter.com/jAn0gOPSjj — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) April 7, 2022

As you can see, Serena looks mature in these photos, so she is no longer the girl we once knew. Several shots from Pokemon Journeys are shown as well featuring Serena, and her short hair suits the girl perfectly. Dressed in a grey hat, Serena looks gorgeous in a black turtleneck top and skirt here. And of course, she is rocking butterfly studs in one of the shots.

The promo went on to tease new information about Serena’s comeback. No date was given for her big return, but Serena will roll back into the anime with an impressive team. She is expected to oversee Sylveon, Pancham, and Delphox during her contest if the reports are right.

Clearly, Pokemon Journeys fans are eager to see how Serena and Chloe get along as the anime drops new episodes. That doesn’t even mention Ash and his long-awaited reunion with Serena. After all, fans consider this companion to be one of his best, and many shipped Serena with Ash during their travels. So of course, her comeback won’t be one fans will want to miss.

Are you excited to see Serena again? How are you feeling about Pokemon Journeys as of late?