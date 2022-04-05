Pokemon Sees Ash Reach Highest World Coronation Series Milestone Yet

Pokemon Journeys has seen Ash Ketchum get to his highest milestone in the World Coronation Series yet with the newest episode of the series! Ash is now closer to his dreams than ever before as with the anime celebrating its 25th Anniversary this year, it is putting both Ash and Goh against some of their biggest challenges yet. With the current iteration of the series now reaching a new climax following its 100 episode milestone, Ash is battling his way up the ranks of the World Coronation Series and taking on some of the toughest trainers he has battled in the franchise so far.

The newest episode of the series was actually a two-part special the Pokemon anime had aired for the franchise’s 25th Anniversary, and had him go to Kalos in order to take on their Elite Four member, the Dragon type trainer Drasna. This ended up being Ash’s toughest battle in the Ultra Class yet as he had to face off against her strong type Pokemon (and even had to deal with a Mega Evolution to boot). But all that effort was worth it as thanks to his victory over Drasna, he now stands at the top of the Ultra Class overall.

The rankings of the World Coronation Series battles have been fairly tough to predict as Ash’s victories throughout the series have seen him jump high into each tier. Crawling his way up through the ranks starting with Normal Class in order to have the chance to take on the Champion Leon in a major rematch, these episodes have seen him jump up several numbers as he climbed each time. Entering into the battle with Drasna as the 15th ranked player in the World Coronation Series, his victory over her has brought him to number nine.

Now that he’s become the ninth ranking trainer in the tournament as of Episode 104 of Pokemon Journeys, he can now challenge the Top 8 trainers of the Master Class. This not only includes the likes of the Sinnoh Champion Cynthia as previously established, but also the likes of Kanto’s Elite Four Lance, and more major heavy hitters from across the various regions and years of the franchise so far. This means Ash’s battles will be even bigger than ever from here on out!

What do you think? Are you excited to see Ash take on the next tier of major trainers? How high up the ranks do you think he will be able to get before the series comes to an end? Do you think he'll get his rematch against Leon?