Pokemon Finally Sees Serena Return to the Anime After Six Long Years

Pokemon has finally brought the fan favorite traveling companion Serena to the anime after many years with the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys! The newest iteration has been steadily reuniting Ash Ketchum with many of the friends and foes he has come across over the years with the previous episodes thus far, but there were still a few major names fans had been hoping to see. With the series reaching its next major climax and having Ash taking on some of his toughest opponents yet, fans have been hoping to see more of the traveling companions that gave him support over the years too.

While previous episodes have shared new glimpses on what a few of Ash’s previous traveling companions have been up to since they went on their own paths, the newest episode of Pokemon Journeys has finally given fans what they have been waiting for with a new look at Serena. Hidden from the promotional materials for Episode 105 until several fans had spotted the character in promo images for the new release, Serena indeed makes her return to the series in a way that many fans would likely both expect and not expect.

Episode 105 of Pokemon Journeys sees Chloe heading to the Hoenn region in order to catch up with Ash and Goh (who are already there for some new Pokemon catching), and she’s soon scouted by Lisia (who makes her anime debut with this episode) to participate in the next Pokemon Contest. Wondering about what she should do, Chloe and Eevee end up coming across Serena, who is nearby. It turns out Serena has been getting ready for this new contest as well, and she gives Chloe the same advice that Ash once gave her during her own series.

Reflecting on how much Ash had changed her journey before (without explicitly mentioning him, or making the connection that Chloe knows Ash), Serena helps Chloe through her first Pokemon Contest. We get to see what Serena’s like in contests these days as well, but as for her actual reunion with Ash, it’s unfortunately kept until the final minutes of the episodes as they share some bittersweet parting words with one another before going their separate ways once more.

So while Serena did indeed return to the anime, she didn't exactly have the fullest reunion with Ash that fans might want to see.