Pokemon Is Bringing Back Serena and Fans Are Freaking Out

Pokemon has been around for well over two decades at this point, and its anime is still going strong. Ash Ketchum and Pikachu are leading a new generation of fans with Pokemon Journeys, and the show is taking risks fans have only ever dreamt about. So far, the series has sent Ash all over the world, and he’s reunited with some big characters along the way. And at last, Pokemon has fans on edge after confirming Serena’s return to the anime.

The whole thing went live today as a magazine in Japan outed the news. Serena will appear in the next episode of Pokemon Journeys, so it will not be long before the girl appears. As you can imagine, the hype for Serena’s comeback is at a high right now, and it will mark the first time Serena has hit the small screen in six years.

https://twitter.com/AnipokeHub/status/1512063913957146625?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

As you can see below, fans are geeking out over the girl’s return, and it is hard to blame them. Serena is considered one of Ash’s best companions if not the greatest period. Hailing from Pokemon the Series: XY, Serena not only showed great character growth during the anime as a trainer and pageant contestant, but her bond with Ash continues to spark conversation. After all, the Pokemon fandom has shipped the pair for years now, and Serena even bid farewell to Ash way back when with a kiss. So of course, fans are dying to see how the trainers will interact once Chloe catches Serena’s eye in this next episode of Pokemon Journeys.

What do you think about Serena’s big return to the anime? How would you like to see the trainer fit into Pokemon moving forward? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

