Attack on Titan Studio Is Handling Pokemon's New Anime

Attack on Titan is one of those shows you cannot avoid. Ever since the hit anime went live, Eren and his comrades have been leading fans on a crazy adventure. The bloody show wowed netizens with its animation when it began, and of course, we had the team at Studio Wit to thank for the look. And now, it seems the production company is ready to tackle another IP... Pokemon.

Oh yeah, you read that right. Pokemon is about to get the adaptation of a lifetime by Studio Wit. The company has confirmed it will be animating the newest Pokemon miniseries, and fans are eager to see how the revered studio handles the Paldea region.

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

If you are not familiar with the next Pokemon miniseries, it is following in the steps of Generations and Twilight Wings. The project, which is named Pokemon: Paldean Winds, promises to take fans on a close-up trek through Paldea. The big project was just announced by The Pokemon Company this week during a livestream, and we learned about Studio Wit's involvement after a show poster was dropped.

As you can see above, the artwork for Pokemon: Paldean Winds has some very crisp designs. From its use of shadows to its colorful scenery, the miniseries is already looking like a visual feast. Studio Wit will be in charge of bringing this show's four episodes to life starting on September 6th, 2023. So if you want to see how the studio behind Attack on Titan and even Vinland Saga handles Pokemon, you are in luck!

Of course, Studio Wit is staying busy behind this Pokemon anime. The company offloaded some of its biggest hits to other companies in the last few years to focus on new content. For instance, Studio Wit is overseeing Spy x Family with the team at CloverWorks, and that is not all! From Ranking of Kings to a Suicide Squad anime, this hit studio is staying busy, and Pokemon is just adding to its impressive slate.

What do you think about this upcoming Pokemon project? Are you excited to see Wit Studio tackle the IP? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!