Pokemon: Path to the Peak Short Announced

Pokemon has a lot on its plate these days, and it seems the IP is about to get even busier. With its World Championships on the horizon, all eyes are on The Pokemon Company for what's next. All of that info came to light today courtesy of brand-new Pokemon Presents, and it was there we learned about a new animated project on the horizon called Pokemon: Path to the Peak.

The update was shared at the start of this week's Pokemon Presents. We were given a first look at Pokemon: Path to the Peak. It turns out the animated short will bring the competitive world of TCG to life when it goes live. For fans attending the World Championships in Yokohama, they will be able to watch the new Pokemon anime early, and fans around the globe will get the chance to watch soon after.

As for what the short involves, Pokemon: Path to the Peak will follow a group of young fans as they learn the ins and outs of the TCG. This plot is particularly poignant these days given how popular the Pokemon card game has become. With record sales and a new online TCG tool, The Pokemon Company has put its cards on the map in recent years. So of course, it is about time Pokemon took a cue from Yu-Gi-Oh and made its own card-based anime.

So far, it seems Pokemon: Path to the Peak will be a one-off animated short, but there could be more installments down the line. It all depends on how the project is received, you know? Fans must also consider the Pokemon brand's existing workload. From video game DLC releases to new anime dubs, The Pokemon Company is staying busy. But if Pokemon: Path to the Peak leaves fans in awe, the here's to hoping for a one shot sequel!

What do you think about this latest Pokemon announcement? Will you be checking out this miniseries when it drops?