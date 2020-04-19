Pokemon Fans are Heartbroken Over the Anime's Pandemic Hiatus
Japan has begun taking steps to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, and this means that much of the production in the anime industry will be impacted as a result. Due to more aggressive social distancing and quarantine practices, many major anime releases this Spring have been postponed for the forseeable future. While the Pokemon anime seemed like it was going to avoid this fate somehow, recent reports had fans wondering just how long that would last. Unfortunately, the worst was confirmed as Pokemon announced that its current anime, Pokemon: The Series, will be taking an indefinite hiatus due to complications from the COVID-19 disease.
Due to the state of emergency in Japan, Pokemon: The Series will begin its hiatus with the next episode and will begin to air re-runs for the foreseeable future. This is the first hiatus for the Pokemon anime since the now infamous Porygon episode of the series, so fans are feeling lost now that this weekly dose of Pokemon has been impacted.
This naturally will have an impact on the English language release of the series as well, much like many other major productions, but ComicBook.com will be here to update you on the matter. Read on to see what fans are feeling now that the Pokemon anime will be going on a hiatus, and let us know your thoughts in the comments! Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!
It's a Long List...
So, here's a list of how Pokémon has been affected so far
Games: We don't know yet— Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) April 19, 2020
TCG: As normal...for now
Anime: Hiatus
Movie: Prebooking postponed, possible delay
Play! Pokémon: Circuit Cancelled
Merchandise: Scaled back
Pokémon Centers: Closed
GO: Completely retooled
What Else Will the Hiatus Impact?
For the first time ever the Pokemon anime will be going on Hiatus indefinitely.— Paw Rugg ( Please Buy Mystery Dungeon) (@Arkie200) April 19, 2020
Unless the rest of the franchise follows suit things are going to become incredibly messy pic.twitter.com/nntYLtclkc
"Even Though I'll Miss it a Ton...They Made the Right Call"
I've been keeping up with the Pokemon anime as it airs weekly since I first watched/caught up to all of it for 6 years now, and even though I'll miss it a ton during the hiatus they made the right call - the health and safety of the staff is most important! #ThankYouAnipoke— Ally (@sodapoplio) April 19, 2020
"I Just Hope Everyone Comes Out Alright"
I do wish the best both for the Pokemon anime staff and the people at Tv Tokyo during the pandemic.
As much as I'm not happy about the hiatus and concerned over the long term affects it might have, it really can't be helped, and I just hope everyone comes out alright. #anipoke— Tiger Lover 16 (@TigerLover161) April 19, 2020
"I'm Glad that the Anime Staff is Staying Safe"
It's sucks big time that the Pokémon Anime has been put on hiatus cus of this pandemic. I'm glad that the anime staff is staying safe though. Hope this whole crisis blows over soon so we can get back to normal living. Until then stay safe, friends 🤙🏽 #AniPoke— Zakku (@LumioseTrainerZ) April 19, 2020
"Safety Comes First"
It so sad that Pokemon is on hiatus.But safety comes first.We'll get through this together.— Daily Sota (@DailySota) April 19, 2020
It Will Come Back Better than Ever Just Like the Last Time!
The Pokemon anime is a comfort show for me, it was always nice knowing it'd just be there each week and while the hiatus is saddening, think back to when the series was off the air over 20 years ago because of the Porygon episode, but when it came back better then ever! #anipoke pic.twitter.com/tEGZls4oM2— The Silver League (@TheSLNOfficial) April 19, 2020
Now's the Time to Watch Older Episodes!
One thing to remember is that we have over 1,000 episodes of this show to go back to anytime. Most of us haven't seen every single episode of Pokémon so let's use this hiatus as a chance to do some catching up! https://t.co/QCm249u4Kl— Dogasu (@DogasusBackpack) April 19, 2020
Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.