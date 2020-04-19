Pokemon Fans are Heartbroken Over the Anime's Pandemic Hiatus

Japan has begun taking steps to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, and this means that much of the production in the anime industry will be impacted as a result. Due to more aggressive social distancing and quarantine practices, many major anime releases this Spring have been postponed for the forseeable future. While the Pokemon anime seemed like it was going to avoid this fate somehow, recent reports had fans wondering just how long that would last. Unfortunately, the worst was confirmed as Pokemon announced that its current anime, Pokemon: The Series, will be taking an indefinite hiatus due to complications from the COVID-19 disease.

Due to the state of emergency in Japan, Pokemon: The Series will begin its hiatus with the next episode and will begin to air re-runs for the foreseeable future. This is the first hiatus for the Pokemon anime since the now infamous Porygon episode of the series, so fans are feeling lost now that this weekly dose of Pokemon has been impacted.

This naturally will have an impact on the English language release of the series as well, much like many other major productions, but ComicBook.com will be here to update you on the matter.