Pokemon Cosplay Celebrates Team Rocket's Anime Send-Off

Pokemon is one of the biggest franchises in the world, and soon, the series will enter a new era. If you have not heard the news, Pokemon is ending its reign with Ash Ketchum and his partner Pikachu. This week will see Ash leave the Pokemon anime after more than 20 years, and others like Team Rocket have already parted ways from the show. So of course, one duo knew they had to honor Jesse and James with an epic cosplay.

As you can see below, Instagram users linnichi and tachitach came together to bring the Team Rocket duo to life. The latter can be seen rocking James' iconic look, and they've given the trainer some chunky boots as a bonus. For tachitach, their take on Jesse is nothing short of gorgeous, and their wig absolutely nails the vixen's signature magenta style. And with help from some plushes, Mewoth and Wobbuffet can be seen crashing this photo shoot.

"Don't forget! We haven't succeeded in capturing that little Pikachu from those kids. We have a proud tradition of failure to uphold," the cosplay's caption reads.

From top to bottom, this Pokemon cosplay is one of the best we've seen in recent times, and it gives Team Rocket a proper send-off. Or rather, I guess we should say blast off. After all, Jesse and James have already parted from the Pokemon anime, and their final episode definitely left the gang room for a comeback.

After all, Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master brought Team Rocket's time to a close with an emotional high. The team was reunited with their old Pokemon and all was well before a little tiff sent the group their separate ways. It is hard to believe Pokemon will let Team Rocket end things on this sour note, so fans are hoping the pair will show up in another project someday soon. But until that day comes, we have this gorgeous Pokemon cosplay to tide us over! You can keep up with Pokemon's farewell to Ash in Japan as the trainer will say goodbye to fans on March 24th. As for the anime, Pokemon Journeys is still being dubbed in English, and no word has been given on when Pokemon: Aim to Be a Pokemon Master will stream stateside.

What do you make of this latest Pokemon cosplay? Are you excited to see where the anime goes next? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.