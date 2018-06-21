8 Inappropriate ‘Pokemon’ Jokes You Totally Missed As A Kid

For millions of people, Pokemon represents the best childhood can offer. The franchise dates back to 1996 when The Pokemon Company dressed up its first games. Shortly afterwards, an anime went live in Japan, and the country’s growing entertainment sector hopped across the ocean to hit western pop culture with ease. From there, Pokemon took a straight shot to become one of the world’s biggest brands, and the Japanese series has yet to die down.

With Pokemon as popular as ever, anime lovers and gamers are all too happy to take a trip down memory lane with the franchise. For some, it has been years since they’ve watched an episode from Pokemon‘s first season or booted up Pokemon Red. Most of the time, those visits go smoothly, but there are instances where fans are left stunned by what they find in their old save file.

You know, like when the occasional sex joke pops up.

While you may not think it, Pokemon did have its riskier moments way back in the day, and that streak lives on. You may not have noticed those brow-raising moments then, but anybody with a dirty mind can pick up on the franchise’s lewder asides. So, ComicBook has gone through the effort of finding some of Pokemon‘s most blush-worthy comments for your reading pleasure.

Iron Tail ???

If you need to deal some damage, Iron Tail isn’t a bad move to use. Hopefully, you are using a tail to send off the blow. In Pokepark: Pikachu’s Adventure, a Primate helps teach your how to use the move, but the tutor makes it clear he learned to use Iron Tail without a tail. So, uh, what is he using?

Don’t Go Riding Onix

Many of Pokemon’s most blush-worthy jokes come from a dirty mind. The dialogue or comment itself isn’t particularly offensive until it reaches someone who is more than happy to warp its meaning. Take this moment for example… When a random trailer says Onix is “sooo big” and that “riding” it would be fun, you can imagine how the Internet took that scene.

How To Catch A Predator

Pokemon Black & White may seem like fun and games at first, but it does have one rather questionable scene. Gamers will find themselves battling a random hiker loitering outside a ferris wheel, and you have to beat the older fellow to continue on. However, after you defeat the hiker, the man starts stuttering and begins asking about your love life all while sweating nervously. So, maybe you should never talk to that low-key creep ever again.

Pokemon As Innuendo

There’s nothing better than facing off with two trainers at once, but Pokemon SoulSilver and HeartGold made one of its tag-team matches a bit too uncomfortable. During the game, you can battle with a lovey couple on Route 47, and their summon Onix and Cloyster. The Internet ran with the odd encounter, and these creatures’ resemblance to human genitalia has spawned countless memes.

Professor Kukui Goes Kooky

You can thank Pokemon Sun & Moon for this raunchy moment. When fans meet Professor Kukui, they know they’re in for a whacky sort of treat. In one instance, fans are shown a cutscene outside of the professor’s house as he trains his Pokemon, and his questionable dialogue has been misconstrued in the most inappropriate of ways.

Brock’s Jail Bait

Of course, this naughty list wouldn’t be complete without some of Brock’s most indecent moments. The Pokemon favorite might be girl crazy, but he can definitely take things to an extreme. In the episode “The Double Trouble Header”, fans watch as Brock meets up with a young trainer named Casey. The two get along, and once the little girl leaves, the older man says she’ll be fun in “eight years.” Yikes!

Professor Oak’s Poorly Chosen Words

Beating the Elite Four was one of the best feelings gamers had as kids, but fans like to say Professor Oak had a more orgasmic reaction than anyone else. In the original games, the mentor would immediately greet players after defeating the Elite Four and say he “came when I heard you’d beaten the Elite Four.” So, you can take that for what you will.

Team Rocket’s Personal Ads

These days, personal ads are a thing of the past thanks to dating apps like Tinder, and those that still exist seem to solicit a certain sort of sexy clientel. So, don’t feel bad if you missed James’ aside references to personal ads during the third Pokemon movie. When Team Rocket notices a hoard of Unown, James says he hasn’t seen so many “strange letters” since the last time he placed a personal ad.

Uh, Ampharos??

As children, everything Pokemon did looked great, but adults have realized there are some hilariously inappropriate scenes in the anime. Sure, the footage didn’t mean to come off that way, but episodes like “The Light of Floccesy Ranch” did have some eye-opening moments. You know, kind of like when Ampharos appeared to be thrusting inapproriately at a clueless Mareep during Pokemon: The Indigo League.

Hiding Your Pokeballs

Over the years, Pokemon X & Y has come to hold the best-known naughty slip of the entire franchise. At one point, gamers can run into a girl swimming, and she makes a rather startling comment. “If I’m wearing a bikini, where do I put my Pokeballs,” the girl asks before cementing the risque comment, “Teehee… woman’s secret!”