Pokemon Teams With EXO's Lay for New Music Video: Watch

Pokemon is really leaning into the global space these days. As one of the biggest IPs on the market, Pokemon knows how to make money, and those deals bring in tons of collaborators. Not long ago, Pokemon branched out by bringing K-pop into its fold, and now the brand is moving into China with help from Lay Zhang.

Yes, that is right. Lay, a member of EXO and a bonafide C-pop superstar, has teamed up with Pokemon. Today marked a teaser debut of Lay's new single "Pokemon Party" which features tons of cute monsters. The full song and music video will debut on Friday, August 4th. But for now, you can check out the clip below to see Lay have a fun outing with some familiar monsters!

Of course, this cute collaboration has fans geeking out given Lay's popularity. The singer-actor was born in Changsha in 1991 and became famous after appearing on a Chinese talent show as a kid. In 2012, Lay became a global superstar after he debuted in the K-pop group EXO under SM Entertainment. The idol was involved in EXO's Chinese subunit with several other members, but as the group evolved, Lay was folded into the main band before stepping away from the band to focus on his career in China.

In recent years, Lay has become one of China's top singers and actors. Now, the star is teaming up with The Pokemon Company which shows how big he's become in the public eye. Lay is joining a number of celebrities who've worked with Pokemon including Enhypen and Post Malone in recent years. So if you want to check out the singer's full tribute to Pokemon, you will be able to stream "Pokemon Party" early next month!

