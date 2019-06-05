This Pokemon Artwork Gives Entei A Magical Water-Type Makeover

When it comes to Pokemon, fans are ready for some big changes. The series is more than 20 years old at this point, and plenty of fans have asked for their favorite Pokemon to get makeovers along the way. Now, one artist has done that for a top-dog Legendary monster, and Entei has never looked better.

Taking to Reddit, an artist known as ABZ hit up fans with their most recent Pokemon makeover. The creature in question was none other than Entei, and it turns out ABZ has envisioned the favorite Legendary as a water-type monster.

Oh, and it turns out Entei borrows a few ticks from Vaporeon and Gyarados when he goes underwater.

As you can see above, the artwork gives Entei a total makeover as his fiery look is traded in for a magical watery one. All of his red-brown fur is traded in for dark blue and aquamarine patches. With several water trails floating behind Entei, the pocket monster completes its regal look with a fish headpiece. The Pokemon has a headpiece that is finned similarly to Vaporeon’s tail, and Gyarados comes through in this makeover’s facial expression. So, fans can imagine how powerful this water-type Legendary must be if it is channel those two aquatic legends.

Obviously, this makeover would take Suicune by surprise as the Legendary monster oversaw water in its generation with Entei. Now, it is time for ABZ to give the tranquil creature their own do-over, and fans are thinking Suicine would suit electricity real nice if Raikou doesn’t mind.

So, do you approve of this watery makeover…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

