Pokemon Anime Drops Touching Generation 2 Reference

Pokemon has spent a lot a good portion of this latest season diving into the new elements of the world of pocket monsters introduced as a part of the video game, Pokemon Sword And Shield! With the Galar Region giving audiences new elements such as Gigantamax Pokemon, as well as new designs for some old classics as well as entirely new pocket monsters to add to trainers’ rosters. The anime, which has just introduced the champion of the Galar region, Leon, to its latest season has also given fans a touching reference to the second generation of the series, introduced in the games of Pokemon Gold, Silver, and Crystal respectively!

Leon, as viewers know, has recently found himself tangling with Lance, who was originally one of the Elite Four in the first generation, but was then introduced as the champion of the Indigo Plateau in the second generation of the series. The reference in question was Lance telling Leon a line that was ripped directly from the early Pokemon video games, with the Dragon-type trainer telling Leon that he was “happy to lose to witness the rise of a brand new champion”. Needless to say, it’s an amazing call back to the early games released on the Nintendo Gameboy Color.

Twitter User Corsolanite shared the touching moment that Lance had with Leon, following their energetic battle which saw the current champion of Galar bringing down the Dragon trainer who has been such as noteworthy opponent throughout the years of the Pokemon franchise:

This is such a nice callback to Pokémon Gold and Silver. Lance says the exact same words to the player character once you defeat him.#anipoke pic.twitter.com/TiiH51i3In — 💕✧ﾟ Christine 💕✧ﾟ (@corsolanite_) February 9, 2020

With Leon adding another notch in his belt as a Pokemon champion, fans are wondering when the day will come when Ash Ketchum himself will pit his skills against the Charizard wielder from the region of Galar. While the main series has followed Ash and his new friend Go as they travel the world, fans can learn more about the Galar region in the spin-off anime series of Pokemon: Twilight Wings.

What do you think of this heartfelt moment between Lance and Leon? Do you think Ash will eventually have a battle with the current champion of the Galar region? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.