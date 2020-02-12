Pokemon's Anime Revives Some of Leon's Cheesiest Lines

Of all the new characters that were introduced within the Galar Region in the Nintendo Switch exclusive, Pokemon Sword And Shield, perhaps none have stood out more than Leon, the champion of the region. With his younger brother Hops becoming the player's rival in the video game, Leon has recently made his debut in both the main Pokemon anime as well as the spin-off series of Pokemon: Twilight Wings! Now, it seems as though the character of Leon hasn't just entered into the main series, but his terribly cheesy lines as well!

Pokemon Sword And Shield saw the world of the Galar Region introduced with a battle between Pokemon trainers, with Leon arriving on the scene with his trust right hand "mon" in Charizard. Since debuting here, he has been thought of as one of the strongest trainers in the world, easily finding his top spot among the trainers of Galar and quickly becoming a fan favorite. In the main series, both Ash and Go recently experienced one of Leon's battles first hand and the anime is hinting that a battle between Ketchum and the Champion of Galar may not be too far off!

Twitter User FallenStarMaker shared a side by side comparison between Leon's appearances in the anime and his appearances in the game, Pokemon Sword And Shield, wherein the current champion of the Galar Region lets his cheesiest lines fly in the direction of his opponents and the audience at large:

With Ash Ketchum doing a "victory lap" across the world in celebration of his first Pokemon Tournament win in the Alola League, pitting him against the powerful champion of Leon would be a perfect test of his skill. With the latest season giving both Ash and Go some seriously powerful Pokemon, it will be great to see their skills and Pokemon put to the test against powerful opponents.

What do you think of this hilarious easter egg for Leon from the Sword And Shield video game? Who do you think wins in a match between Leon and Ash at the moment?

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There's also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.