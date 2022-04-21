Pokemon Director Sets Up Ash's Undefeated Future

✖

Ash has been climbing his way up the ranks to become one of the best trainers in the world, and the director behind Pokemon Journeys is teasing that he will only get even more unbeatable from here on out! Pokemon Journeys has tasked Ash with one of his most varied adventures yet as instead of taking on a traditional Gym Challenge for the latest iteration of the anime, he instead has been going around the world and beating all sorts of new and old opponents in order to take on one of the strongest champions he has come across in the franchise yet.

With the latest episodes of the series seeing Ash rise to the top of the Ultra Class, and thus is now only going to challenge those trainers still in the Master Class Top 8, it seems like he's been on a hot winning streak. As teased by director Jun Owada in the latest issue of Spoon2di magazine (as spotted by @ThePokeRaf on Twitter), Ash is only going to be harder to beat as the director states, "Ash will become more unbeatable as the series goes on." That means we're about to see an even stronger Ash than ever before!

(Photo: The Pokemon Company)

This path forward for Ash makes a lot of sense as Pokemon Journeys has been the first real time that there hasn't been a full reboot of Ash's team and skills. Although he's gotten a new team for this world spanning journey, he has been able to tap into all of the regional specific techniques and powers that he has learned about or acquired over the years such as Z-Moves, Mega Evolution, and even the newest Dynamax and Gigantamax techniques from the Galar region. He's been tougher than ever to beat as a result.

He's lost a few times in the World Coronation Series so far, but it's been pretty rare considering how many battles and older opponents he's had to take on so far. At this point he's defeated old rivals, Gym Leaders, and even a few Elite Four members on his way to the top. If he carries that momentum through taking on several regional champions in the top eight of the Master Class, it's clear that it's going to be very hard to stop him.

What do you think? Are you surprised to see Ash getting even stronger in Pokemon Journeys? What are you hoping to see before the newest series comes to an end? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!