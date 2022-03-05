Pokemon Journeys Teases Ash’s Hugest Battle Yet

Pokemon Journeys is now setting the stage for Ash’s most important battle in the series yet! The newest iteration of the anime has been much different from other seasons in the past as not only has it opened up the entire world to Ash’s journey this time around, but has raised the stakes in each of its battles. For example, Ash has a much different rival for this season as he’s focused squarely on taking on the Pokemon Champion, Leon, and has been working up through the ranks of the World Coronation Series for the chance at a rematch with this opponent.

Leon has been one of the most unique of Ash’s rivals in the anime thus far as he’s technically pretty far outside of Ash’s reach usually. But as Ash makes his way through the higher tiers of the Ultra Class and is fairly close to reaching the Master Class’ Top 8, the series is gearing up for their next battle as the newest opening theme sequence for the anime gives fans a stylized look at what the final battle between the two of them could look like in the future of the anime! Check it out below as spotted by @AnipokeFandom on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/AnipokeFandom/status/1499740089911373831?s=20&t=ppP4bzIYbf6gdz10sAE5yw

Pokemon Journeys has officially crossed over the 100 episode mark, and by the looks of the newest opening (which serves as the fourth, and potentially final for the anime overall) it’s clear that the series has some big plans for both Ash and Goh’s futures. Ash will be making his way through the higher ranks of the World Coronation Series as he takes on some even stronger opponents, but it seems like the series just might be giving us the final battle with Leon that Ash has been working towards this entire time. But then it raises the question about whether or not he could win.

The 100th episode showcased that Ash can indeed get a rematch with Leon as long as he hits the Top 8 of the Master Class, and that means he doesn’t need to defeat the seven other powerful trainers (which includes Flint, as seen in the anime’s latest airing) to get than chance. But that would be something fun to see, especially if we get to see more of Ash using all of his tips and tricks from over 20 years of adventures so far.

But what do you think? Are you hoping to see Ash battle against Leon once again? Do you think he has an actual chance at victory this time around? What will Ash have left to do if he does win? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!